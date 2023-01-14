GHQ excuses itself from deploying troops in Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army once again turned down a request for static deployment of troops outside the “sensitive and most sensitive” polling stations during the local government polls scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on January 15, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Through a letter, the Ministry of Interior on Saturday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that the ECP’s request seeking additional deployment of Army and Rangers outside the polling stations had been taken up with the military operations directorate, General Headquarters (GHQ).

“In response, MO Dte (military operations directorate), GHQ has stated that as already intimated given current deployment and very high number of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, required static deployment and security cover to polling staff and material as desired by [ECP] is not possible,” a letter from the interior ministry to the commission read.

It added: “Provincial Home Departments are responsible for providing requisite troops / police component for 1st tier response / static deployment at Polling Stations while Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) and Pakistan Army can only provide Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) for 2nd and 3rd tier response, respectively.”

“Moreover, the current tiered deployment of law enforcement agencies/civil armed forces/army, as already practiced in multiple elections/local government elections in last couple of years, has paid its dividends and is considered suitable for application in impending Sindh Local Government Elections (Phase-2) as well,” the ministry’s letter read.

“An effort will be made to provide required static deployment of Rangers at these polling stations in support of police as a one-time measure,” the letter states.

ECP has categorised all 8,924 polling stations for the upcoming LG polls as either sensitive or most sensitive.

The development to comes after law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have warned of terror threats in the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad and urged ECP to postpone polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a session to review the security arrangements for the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls which was attended by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including senior police officers.

During the briefing, the election commission was apprised that the threat of terrorism came from a banned outfit that threatened to carry out explosions during the election process.

Police officers briefed the ECP that law and order issues are prevailing across the province. They added that 63,000 personnel will be required in Karachi and Hyderabad which will increase security risks in other cities when the security officials are performing duties at polling stations.

Sindh wants LG polls postponed again

The Sindh government on Saturday suggested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats.

In a letter to the election commission, the Sindh government requested to postpone LG polls as the number of Army and Rangers personnel required for elections, are not available.

The Sindh government has advised the ECP to postpone elections in 8 out of total 17 districts; 7 districts of Karachi and 1 district of Hyderabad.

it is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

