GHQ excuses itself from providing security in Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army have excused itself from providing security for the by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Through a letter, the Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan about the response of the General Headquarters (GHQ) regarding the deployment of Army and Rangers outside the polling stations.

The letter mentioned the recent suicide attack on Peshawar police line mosque. Security forces are busy in the operations against the terrorists as the country’s security situation is alarming at this point.

The outlawed terrorist organizations have openly threatened to attack political parties and there is a chance of possible terrorist attack during the by-elections.

The letter further stated that the army is busy with census and providing security for provincial general elections and by-elections on 64 constituencies.

However, Ranger’s Quick Response Force (QRF) can be provided for by-elections in Rajanpur.

Read more: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI ASKS ECP TO ANNOUNCE KP, PUNJAB ELECTION DATES



Earlier, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimately the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country.

Comments