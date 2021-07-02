Terrifying video shows giant crocodile strolling through village

DANDELI: In a terrifying incident, a gigantic crocodile was seen strolling through the streets of a village in India’s Karnataka.

In a video that went viral on social media, the reptile can be seen wandering around the area as people are watching it from a distance the village.

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The crocodile triggered panic among the villagers. After being informed, the forest officer rushed to the village to rescue the crocodile. The village is located near the Dandeli wildlife sanctuary.

The forest officials rescued the crocodile and released it into a river nearby.

A crocodile got stranded in Kogilabana village in Dandeli, Karnataka. Forest officials rescued and released the animal back in its habitat. #rescue pic.twitter.com/RCPjofvsk9 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 1, 2021

“The incident took place in Kogilabana area of Dandeli. We have captured the animal after which it was released to the Kali River which flows nearby,” a Forest Department official told ANI.