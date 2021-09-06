WATCH: 20-feet-long giant python bites zookeeper

Many videos related to animals are very viral on social media. Often these videos are very cute, which social media users like and share a lot. But in the meantime, a very dangerous video is going viral, which will shock anyone’s heart. In the video, a giant python can be seen biting a zookeeper.

The video was shared by Jay Brewer, Founder of the Reptile Zoo in California. A giant ivory and grey reticulated python attacked and bit the zookeeper who took its eggs away to safety.

Jay Brewer, who often shares interesting videos of snakes and other reptiles from his zoo, shared this video on Saturday on Instagram. The snake mom tries to defend its eggs which the zookeeper was trying to take away to keep them in a safer place. After dodging a few attacks, the snake finally gets him and bites him on his arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

“20Ft Snake Bit Me. Well this giant pied girl has never really liked me and in this video she finally gets me not only is she super mom defending her eggs but she is only one generation from a wild snake making her genes a little more crazy regardless she’s a beautiful snake and her babies will be even prettier (sic),” Jay Brewer captioned the video.

The six-minute-2-second viral video has 735,338 views so far.