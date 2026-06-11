Giants under pressure in open Women's T20 World Cup

The Women’s T20 World Cup starts on Friday when hosts England face Sri Lanka in Birmingham, with at least one leading nation guaranteed an early exit from what promises to be an unusually open tournament.

A 12-team competition where the teams are split into two pools of six ought to be without a ‘group of death’.

But women’s cricket heavyweights Australia, India and South Africa are all in Group One and, with only the top two advancing to the semi-finals, one of the trio will be heading home before a knockout phase that culminates in a Lord’s final on July 5.

A Group Two featuring defending champions New Zealand and England looks more straightforward, albeit both teams will be wary of the West Indies, tournament winners back in 2016 but rarely hitting such heights in recent times.

Meanwhile, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands will all fly the flag for European cricket alongside established Asian nations such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The growth of white-ball competitions such as Australia’s Big Bash, England’s Hundred and India’s Women’s Premier League means top female cricketers are now exposed to top-level competition outside of major international tournaments as never before.

Australia have dominated the women’s game for decades, but for the first time since 2018 the six-time T20 champions do not have global silverware to defend.

‘Evolved’

“I think it can free us up if we harness that,” said Australia captain Sophie Molineux.

“The last couple of World Cups we’ve learnt a whole lot from that and been able to implement a few things. I feel like we’ve really evolved as a team in the last few months.”

But in appointing left-arm spinner Molineux, troubled by back problems, as skipper in succession to retired all-time great Alyssa Healy, Australia may have created a problem for themselves, with talented leg-spinner Alana King set to be omitted from the team.

India are the 50-over world champions and boast some of the best batters in women’s cricket in Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues, with the big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur leading the side.

They have been inconsistent since arriving for a bilateral series with tournament hosts England but remain capable of beating any side on their day, with defiant skipper Kaur, asked by a reporter on Sunday if, at the age of 37, this might be her last global tournament: “You think I should stop?”

South Africa have reached the last three major women’s finals but have still recalled two veterans out of retirement in fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and batter Dane van Niekerk.

Ismail holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in women’s international cricket — 128 kmh (80 mph) against the West Indies in 2016.

New Zealand will be bidding farewell to two all-time greats in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine at this tournament, with Lea Tahuhu also set to retire as well.

The surprise champions of 2024, the pressure appears to be off New Zealand this time around.

England Women have won every World Cup on home soil but they are without a world title of any kind since their 2017 50-over triumph at Lord’s.

Charlotte Edwards, a serial winner as England captain, was appointed as coach following the team’s humiliating 16-0 loss in the 2024/25 multi-format Ashes.

Nevertheless, she has kept faith with many of the same players who were badly exposed in Australia and whose nerve has repeatedly failed them in knockout games.

But Edwards, speaking after announcing an England squad led by all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and featuring 21-year-olds Freya Kemp and Alice Capsey, said: “It’s a very different side to the one that walked out in the last game of the Ashes… We’ve seen a real confidence build in those players. A real belief.”