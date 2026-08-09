Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spark secret wedding rumors with matching Paris style

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor-director Bradley Cooper sent fans into overdrive after stepping out together in Paris wearing matching gold bands on their left ring fingers. The couple, who have been romantically linked since October 2023, were seen holding hands while wearing coordinated red tops and casual streetwear.

The matching jewelry quickly led to widespread speculation that the pair had privately tied the knot during their trip to the French capital.

The Story Behind the Boucheron Rings

The rings worn by the couple carry significant weight in the jewelry world. Identified as creations from high-end French jewelry house Boucheron, both pieces are marketed as official wedding bands:

Gigi Hadid: Wearing the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band.

Wearing the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band. Bradley Cooper: Wearing the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band.

Despite the wedding band designs, sources close to the couple clarified to Us Weekly that the jewelry serves as a symbol of deep mutual commitment rather than a formal marriage.

“They have had the rings for a few months now,” an insider shared. “Neither of them wants to get married or have a traditional wedding, but they are very serious and committed to one another.”

Integrating Families and Life Away from the Spotlight

Beyond their shared style, Hadid and Cooper have reportedly built a close-knit, blended family dynamic. Hadid shares a daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, with model Irina Shayk.

Insiders note that their daughters spend time together on playdates, with their lives becoming fully integrated over their nearly three-year romance. Reflecting on their relationship in a previous interview with Vogue, Hadid described their bond as “very romantic and happy,” emphasizing how much she values having a partner who shares her goals.