Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper forced to give first joint interview in viral street video

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper surprised fans by giving their first joint interview.

During their recent stroll on the streets of New York City, the couple crossed path with influencer David Carmi who asks strangers and celebrities what makes them “confident” for his viral Confidence Heist series.

Carmi approached Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on the street, and asked them the same question to which the catwalk queen replied that “finding joy” makes her confident.

“I’ve seen your videos. How are you?” she then sweetly asked Carmi.

The influencer then turned to Cooper who answered that “being alive” makes him confident, before cheering “Woo!”

“One confidence tip for anyone struggling, and I’ll let you go,” Carmi added.

“Take it day by day,” Hadid answered.

The video quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry and playful personalities.

“It’s nice that they reacted so well to your presence, and they were willing to answer your questions,” one wrote.

While another gushed, “Aww they look so cute and genuine.”

“I didn’t realize it was them until midway … cute couple,” a third added.

A fourth penned, “I love them. I get all good vibes.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper joint interview appearance comes weeks after they were spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Detroit Lions on November 16.