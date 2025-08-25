web analytics
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper fuel buzz about next big step

The newest it couple in town, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, fuelled the buzz with their latest sighting, as American supermodel and Hollywood heartthrob were spotted checking in at the airport together.

As spotted in NYC, Gigi Hadid, 30, and Bradley Cooper, 50, who finally made their long-rumoured relationship Instagram official this May, both checked in at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on August 23.

Dressed in their casual best, Hadid sported a pink cardigan over a white crop top and a pair of light-washed jeans, with brown loafers and a matching bag, while Cooper wore tan pants with a black jacket and sneakers, for the weekend outing, weeks after insiders confirmed that the ‘Maestro’ actor will ‘pop the question’ to the supermodel in a ‘couple of months’.

While more details regarding their holiday destination were not known, the shippers believe that the actor might be finally ready to propose to Hadid on this romantic getaway.

 

Notably, Hadid, who was previously in a long-term relationship with ‘One Direction’ singer Zayn Malik, until they broke up in October 2021, first sparked the romance rumours with Cooper in late 2023, more than four years after he parted ways with Russian model Irina Shayk.

Earlier, a tipster revealed to a foreign publication that Hadid and Cooper, who both share a daughter each from their previous relationships, ‘could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kid’.

