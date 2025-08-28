Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper 'on same page' about their future

After almost two years of dating, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are ‘on the same page’ regarding their future with a blended family; however, the Hollywood heartthrob and supermodel are in no rush for marriage.

As reported by foreign media, Gigi Hadid, 30, and Bradley Cooper, 50, who have been dating since late 2023, are in a ‘great place right now’. “Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids,” a source close to the celebrity couple revealed to a foreign publication.

For the unversed, the supermodel shares her only daughter, Khai, 4, with One Direction singer Zayn Malik, whereas the ‘Maestro’ star is a father to Lea de Seine, 8, from his previous relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.

“They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally,” the insider shared, adding that they have talked extensively about blending their families and lives, with their respective daughters; however, neither of them is ‘pushing it’. “Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

“They’re not in a rush, but what they have is solid. Even with work, they always make time for each other,” the tipster added.

