Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s marriage plans revealed

The newest it couple in town, American supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper, are reportedly all set for an exciting next step in their two-year relationship.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As reported by foreign media, Gigi Hadid, 30, and Bradley Cooper, 50, who finally made their long-rumoured relationship Instagram official this May, are seriously considering ‘marriage and kids’ together.

“He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” a source close to the ‘Maestro’ actor told the publication, adding that the celebrity couple is ‘incredibly happy and are in their own bubble’.

The tipster also shared, “They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kid.”

For the unversed, both Hadid and Cooper share a daughter each from their previous relationships, with ‘One Direction’ singer Zayn Malik and Russian model Irina Shayk, respectively.

Hadid and Malik, who ended their long-term relationship in October 2021, have a 4-year-old daughter, Khai, whereas Cooper is the father to Lea de Seine, 8, with Shayk, whom he broke up with in June 2019.

Hadid and Cooper first sparked the romance rumours in late 2023 and have been publicly spotted together several times since then. They confirmed their relationship on social media earlier this year.