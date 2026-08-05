Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper secretly married? Video sparks buzz

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were secretly married in a private ceremony in New York. The pair were spotted in Paris wearing matching gold rings on their ring fingers the day before their unexpected announcement. The Sun reported that the 31-year-old fashion model and the 51-year-old actor had tied the knot the previous month.

An insider revealed, “There was a dinner celebration with Bradley and Gigi in New York last week, and there’s a lot of talk that it was related to a wedding.”

“Now that they have been seen out with wedding bands on, it seems like they quietly got married. They make a lovely couple,” the source continued.

For context, Bradley is currently busy shooting the prequel to the 2001 heist film Ocean’s Eleven in Paris. Moreover, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted wearing gold bands outside a gym in the French city.

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Last year, the supermodel got candid about the nature of her relationship with Bradley in an interview. “Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential. And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve,” she remarked.

Gigi went on to say, “And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

It is worth noting that Gigi and Bradley have been dating for almost three years, a relationship the duo has attempted to keep completely under wraps.