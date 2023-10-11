Half-Palestinian Gigi Hadid condemns Hamas Israel attacks

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, of Palestinian roots, broke the silence on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to condemn the ‘terrorizing of innocent people’.

Supermodel Gigi Hadi, who is of Palestinian descent from her father, Mohamed Hadid, and has been a staunch supporter of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, turned to her Instagram account in the early hours of Wednesday, to share her stance on the ongoing war and extend her condolences towards Jews and Palestinians.

In the lengthy note posted on the photo and video-sharing social application, Hadid, 28, said, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children.”

She continued, “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic,” the supermodel noted.

Hadid further added, “If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength – whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born.

She concluded on a note, “I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

Meanwhile, the Israel death toll in the Hamas attacks rose to 1200, up from 1,000 previously reported, an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson said Wednesday.

Moreover, residents of the Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the tiny coastal enclave, retaliating for the weekend attack by Hamas militants.

Israel death toll rises to 1,200: Military