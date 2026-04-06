Gigi Hadid breaks silence on being named in Epstein files

Gigi Hadid has publicly addressed her and sister Bella Hadid’s unexpected mention in documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversy stems from a 2015 email exchange included in files released by the U.S. Department of Justice. In the email, an unidentified individual questioned how the Hadid sisters became successful models, suggesting their father may have paid agencies to advance their careers. Epstein dismissed the claim, attributing their success instead to their ability to “follow directions.”

The resurfaced exchange sparked online discussion, with some social media users criticizing Gigi for initially remaining silent. One user even claimed they had unfollowed her due to the lack of response, prompting the model to directly address the issue.

In a now-deleted reply on Instagram, Gigi clarified her stance, explaining that she had chosen not to comment earlier out of respect for Epstein’s victims. “Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way, especially in this context,” she wrote, according to media reports.

She went on to strongly distance herself from Epstein, stating, “To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email — is disturbing.” She continued. “And I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”

Acknowledging her privileged upbringing, Gigi credited her parents, Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, for instilling a strong work ethic. She added that since signing with a modeling agency in 2012, she has worked hard to build her career on her own merit.

Jeffery Epstein, who faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse from women between 2008 and 2019, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in jail the following month while awaiting trial.