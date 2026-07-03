Date night met wedding festivities as Gigi Hadid arrived alongside her boyfriend Bradley Cooper for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rehearsal dinner, adding even more star power to the couple’s already glittering guest list.

The model and the Oscar-nominated actor were spotted making their way to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday evening, where Swift and Kelce reportedly hosted an intimate pre-wedding celebration for close family and friends.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Cooper looked dapper in a classic suit and matching vest, completing his look with a pair of sunglasses. He was photographed smiling as he stood outside an SUV before climbing inside the vehicle.

Also seen in the car was Swift’s longtime friend Ashley Avignone, who occupied the front passenger seat in what appeared to be dark formal attire.

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Hadid and Cooper’s appearance comes as excitement continues to build around Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding celebrations. According to multiple reports, around 100 guests were invited to the rehearsal dinner, which reportedly took place at Madison Square Garden ahead of the main event.

The exclusive guest list included Swift’s longtime publicist Tree Paine, music producer Jack Antonoff, Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson, sports broadcaster Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll. Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, was also spotted arriving in New York City earlier in the day.

Earlier in the afternoon, Swift herself was seen arriving at Madison Square Garden in a black SUV accompanied by a security vehicle, just hours before the rehearsal dinner began.