Gigi Hadid brings out her darkest aura

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has made a bold style move to start the year. Her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, recently tested her darkest colour yet, debuting the look in a social media post on January 8.

The new style features a jet-black hair colour referred to by Giannetos as “Matte Black”—on a refreshed, chin-length bob. While it is widely assumed the transformation was for a Maybelline promotional shoot, it has not yet been confirmed if the dark hue is a permanent change or a high-quality wig. Hadid was last seen as a blonde in December 2025 while filming a Super Bowl advertisement in New York City.

Hadid is no stranger to dramatic hair transformations. In early 2025, she surprised fans with a silver-sheened bob at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre event. That look was so convincing that the truth—that it was a wig—did not come out until a month later during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She has also made permanent changes in the past, such as her move to fiery red locks for the 2021 Met Gala. At the time, her colorist Panos Papandrianos told Allure that the look was a “fresh take on red” inspired by the series The Queen’s Gambit, described as a light ginger with a hint of cinnamon.

In recent months, Hadid has been most recognizable for her rich, warm blonde hair while spending time with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and her close friend, Taylor Swift. Shortly before Christmas, Hadid and Cooper enjoyed a rare public outing at a matinee showing of Broadway’s Waiting for Godot. In November, she was also spotted in New York City with Swift, where the two made headlines for their coordinated autumnal fashion.