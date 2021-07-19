Gigi Hadid changed this model’s life after spotting her in NYC!

Aspiring model Nanga Awasum says Gigi Hadid “doesn’t even know her impact” after the supermodel spotted Awasum on an NYC street and changed her life!

23-year-old Awasum was unknowingly scouted by 26-year-old Hadid while taking a stroll in a killer outfit that caught Hadid’s eye and inspired her to take a snapshot of Awasum’s outfit from the back, making sure to maintain her privacy.

“Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen,” the supermodel captioned the picture before uploading it on her Instagram story. Not long after, the story was seen by Awasum who took to Twitter to share a complete picture of herself in the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Africa’s Sweetheart 🇨🇲 (@nangs.online)

“It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way,” she tweeted.

If Awasum thought she had missed her big break, she was in for a surprise! Gigi Hadid found her on Twitter, responding back with, “You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga!”

You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga ! https://t.co/Eh75E0eL0p — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 15, 2021

Awasum has since become the internet’s new favourite model, scoring interviews with various publications, including E! News, telling them that the life-changing outfit was in fact a last-minute decision!

“I woke up that morning and I threw on this outfit and I really, really didn’t like the outfit at all, but I had 30 minutes to get to work and I had to get on set,” Awasum told E! News.

How did she find out about Gigi Hadid’s story? From girls at a Zara store where she was looking for a new outfit! “I’m blank staring at them because the words just aren’t processing,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Africa’s Sweetheart 🇨🇲 (@nangs.online)

“I’ve been told I was ugly, I’ve been turned down by so many agencies, I’ve been turned down by so many jobs and just to have someone like her see me and tell me that I was pretty and tell me I was major, it changed the trajectory of my month,” Awasum gushed.

The fledgling model also shared that since Hadid’s post, she has booked multiple modelling gigs and has already been approached by different agencies who want to sign her on.

The stars really do align for some!