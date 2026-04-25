Gigi Hadid flaunts Bradley Cooper's birthday surprise in a post

Gigi Hadid gave rare insight into her relationship with Bradley Cooper, as she posted images from her 31st birthday.

In her recent Instagram post, Gigi Hadid gave her fans a very rare look into her relationship with Bradley Cooper this morning when she posted a photo of the actor’s birthday gift to her. Hadid turned 31 yesterday.

Cooper sent his partner an elaborate and massive floral arrangement featuring peach, plum, gold, and white flowers. “My man tho. 😵,” she captioned her Instagram Story showcasing the present.

Earlier, Hadid and Cooper have been dating since October 2023. In August 2025, a source told People that the pair was doing great. Cooper “fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends,” the insider said. “Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda Hadid especially noticed how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around.”

The source added that as they look ahead to other potential relationship milestones like marriage, “they’re not in a rush, but what they have is solid. Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends.”

Meanwhile, Hadid gushed about Cooper in a Vogue interview published that March. Their relationship is “very romantic and happy,” she said.

She then touched on how lucky she feels to have found him. To find the kind of love she has, “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she said. “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”