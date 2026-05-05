Gigi Hadid has given a rare glimpse into her relationship with Bradley Cooper at the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, as the actor made an unexpected appearance during fashion’s biggest night.

Walking the carpet solo in a sheer Miu Miu creation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Hadid embraced this year’s “Costume Art” theme with a look that Vogue described as a blend of her favorite collections from the brand. The 31-year-old supermodel appeared confident and composed as she posed for cameras before joining Vogue’s livestream.

During her interview with Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne, Hadid revealed a softer, more personal side when discussing what helps her stay grounded in front of the cameras.

“I try to bring my mind to a happy place,” she said. “What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts, and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life.”

Gigi Hadid shared that her focus often shifts to her daughter, Khai Malik, before extending to her partner.

“When I think about Khai, maybe I’m giving joy,” she said. “And then I’ll serve something else to Bradley for the camera.”

Her comment drew a playful response from Delevingne, who joked, “Bradley, you’re a lucky man.”

Although Cooper did not walk the red carpet alongside Hadid, he later made a surprise appearance inside the event. He was seen in a classic black suit with a white-collared shirt, adding to the night’s star-studded atmosphere.