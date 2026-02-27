Gigi Hadid holds hands with Bradley Cooper in cozy New York outing

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper gave fans a glimpse into their low-key romance with a rare public display of affection during a recent outing in New York City.

On Wednesday, February 25, the couple was spotted walking hand in hand through the city, appearing relaxed and comfortable as they enjoyed a quiet date night. The pair coordinated effortlessly in neutral tones, showcasing their understated yet polished street style.

The catwalk queen donned gray trousers paired with a long chocolate-brown coat. Hadid completed the look with gray suede boots, a brown and beige paisley scarf, and a plaid clutch. She styled her blonde hair in a messy bun and kept her makeup minimal for an effortless finish.

Cooper, 51, complemented his girl in the muted palette in black trousers and a beige shacket layered beneath a black puffer coat. He finished his outfit with black boots and a black baseball cap, leaning into a practical winter look suited to the chilly evening.

Despite keeping their relationship largely private, the couple has stepped out together on select occasions. In December, they attended a matinee performance of the Broadway revival of Waiting for Godot.

During the appearance, the two posed for a rare group photo with stars including Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, along with members of the production’s cast.