Gigi Hadid joins Sabrina Carpenter for a fun concert moment

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the final leg of her “Short n Sweet Tour” in Pittsburgh with an unforgettable moment, hilariously “arresting” supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage.

During the performance of “Juno”, Carpenter transformed the concert into a star-studded affair by inviting Hadid from the audience. As the police siren blared, Hadid’s image appeared on the Jumbotron. Carpenter playfully asked, “What’s your name?” to which Hadid replied, “Gigi”. Carpenter joked, “Does that stand for gorgeous girl? Oh my God. Gigi, wow, where are you from?”

When Hadid mentioned that she was from Bucks County, Carpenter, who also hails from Pennsylvania, laughed and said, “Bucks County? I’m kinda from there too. That’s so crazy. Maybe we are soulmates. Gigi, I’m getting so hot and flustered. Oh my God, that always happens when I get excited about love.”

Carpenter then handed Hadid her signature pink handcuffs and dedicated the song to her. “This one is for Gigi, everybody, ” she announced, prompting cheers from the crowd. Hadid blew a kiss to Carpenter and later shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Guilty as charged”.

This viral interaction adds Hadid to Carpenter’s list of celebrity “Juno girls”, which already includes Millie Bobby Brown, Margaret Qualley, and Emma Bunton.

As Carpenter’s high-energy tour approaches its conclusion, she will perform a second night in Pittsburgh before heading to New York City next week.