Gigi Hadid opens up on relationship with Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Gigi Hadid broke her silence over her relationship with Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

Ahead of the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the US model of Palestinian origin revealed that the actor will not be in the live audience and will cheer her on from home as he watches his daughter, Lea.

“He [Cooper] is watching from home tonight,’ Gigi Hadid said, adding that the Hollywood star is on “dad duty” for the night.

Hadid further continued, “But [he is] so supportive. And I have friends coming! So many friends.”

It is to be noted that Bradley Cooper shares his daughter with ex Irina Shayk who also walked during the fashion show.

When asked about her close friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s potential stop at the runway show, Gigi said that the two might share valuable time before the latter departs for Kansas City.

“That’s just my guess. But she will also be supporting. I can feel it,” Gigi Hadid added.

Reports about the Hollywood actor and the supermodel’s romance first emerged in October 2023 and they have since been spotted together on several occasions.

Meanwhile, UK media publication DailyMail, while quoting a source, reported that Bradley Cooper was planning to propose to Gigi Hadid.

“Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him,” DailyMail cited the source as saying. “This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when.”

The US supermodel is mother to four-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik.