Gigi Hadid reacts as Travis Kelce joins Tommy Hilfiger as ambassador

Travis Kelce is stepping further into the fashion spotlight after being named the newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator for Tommy Hilfiger – and he’s already getting love from some major names in the industry.

Among those celebrating the announcement was supermodel Gigi Hadid, who took to Instagram to show her excitement. Reacting to the brand’s official post, Hadid enthusiastically commented, “Yess boys !!!!!,” cheering on both Kelce and the iconic designer behind the label.

The collaboration was unveiled on March 30 via social media, where Tommy Hilfiger shared a series of images and clips introducing the NFL star in his new role.

In one standout photo, Kelce is seen smiling alongside designer Tommy Hilfiger, with the two sharing a celebratory moment that highlights the beginning of their partnership.

“Introducing Travis Kelce as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest Global Brand Ambassador and Creative Collaborator,” the caption penned by the brand’s official Instagram account reads.

Gigi Hadid’s support also underscores the crossover appeal of the collaboration as she is a longtime friend and frequent muse of the legendary designer. The catwalk queen is also bestie with Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift.

The announcement marks a significant moment for Kelce, who continues to expand his presence beyond the football field.