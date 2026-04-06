Gigi Hadid reacts to Epstein files

Washington: American supermodel Gigi Hadid has broken her silence after her name appeared in documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Following the mention of her name in files connected to the probe, Gigi Hadid responded firmly, calling the associations “unsettling” and adamantly rejecting any personal connection to Epstein. Both she and her sister, Bella Hadid, were mentioned in an email from December 2015, according to documents made public by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In the released exchange, an unidentified individual inquired about the sisters’ career achievements, asking, “How did the Hadid sisters become models and make so much money?” Epstein reportedly responded, “I don’t understand.” When the individual suggested that perhaps their father had paid the agency, Epstein denied it, writing, “No, they just follow directions; it’s simple.”

Responding to criticism from a social media user, Gigi Hadid stated that the documents had “shattered her heart.” She further explained her initial silence, saying, “Reading about someone you’ve never met, and especially in this context, is incredibly terrifying.”

Earlier this month, Travis Kelce stepped further into the fashion spotlight after being named the newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator for Tommy Hilfiger – and he’s already getting love from some major names in the industry.

Among those celebrating the announcement was supermodel Gigi Hadid, who took to Instagram to show her excitement. Reacting to the brand’s official post, Hadid enthusiastically commented, “Yess boys !!!!!,” cheering on both Kelce and the iconic designer behind the label.

The collaboration was unveiled on March 30 via social media, where Tommy Hilfiger shared a series of images and clips introducing the NFL star in his new role.

In one standout photo, Kelce is seen smiling alongside designer Tommy Hilfiger, with the two sharing a celebratory moment that highlights the beginning of their partnership.

“Introducing Travis Kelce as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest Global Brand Ambassador and Creative Collaborator,” the caption penned by the brand’s official Instagram account reads.