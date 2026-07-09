Gigi Hadid made a striking return to the haute couture runway after a four-year hiatus, walking in the Balenciaga Fall 2026 Haute Couture show in Paris on July 8.

The catwalk queen turned heads in one of the show’s boldest looks as she stepped onto the runway in an all-black ensemble topped with a dramatic feather-covered hood that concealed nearly her entire head, leaving only her face visible.

The statement-making outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about looks from the collection.

The runway presentation drew a star-studded front row, with guests including Lily Collins, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore alongside her daughter Tallulah Willis, as well as Teyana Taylor.

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According to Vogue, the show marked Hadid’s first appearance on a couture runway in four years. Her previous couture outing came during the Off-White Spring/Summer 2022 show, where she walked in a royal blue gown paired with an oversized baseball cap.

The couture comeback adds another milestone to a busy year for the model and entrepreneur. Most recently, Hadid opened and closed the Fall 2026 runway show for Ralph Lauren in February. She also reunited with sister Bella Hadid on the runway during the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year.

Last week, she was spotted in New York City attending celebrations surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, accompanied by her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.