Gigi Hadid Reveals Daughter Khai's Love for K-Pop amid Zayn Malik's collaboration with BLACKPINK

It seems there’s a budding K-pop fan in the Hadid-Malik household. Gigi Hadid recently shared a video revealing that her daughter Khai is obsessed with the popular girl group TWICE, much to the delight of fans.

The timing of this revelation is particularly amusing, as just days earlier, Zayn Malik dedicated his collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to Khai.

The K-pop community is now buzzing with jokes about a potential “fan war” within the family. Malik recently teamed up with Jisoo for a surprise single titled “Eyes Closed.”

He also posted behind-the-scenes footage from the music video on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the BLACKPINK member.

In his post, he wrote, “Jisoo… you’re an absolute legend, loved every part of this collaboration. You made me the coolest dad around.”