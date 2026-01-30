Gigi Hadid shares peeks into Disney trip with daughter Khai and sister Bella

Gigi Hadid is embracing winter weather with a dose of Disney magic!

The 30-year-old catwalk queen shared a series of photos from a recent family trip to Walt Disney World on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse into a fun-filled getaway with her daughter Khai, 5, and her sister Bella Hadid.

In the photos, Gigi appeared bundled up against what she jokingly called the “Floridian frost,” sporting cozy layers and a pair of thick Mickey Mouse gloves while exploring the park.

“Magic all around,” Gigi wrote in the caption, adding, “So grateful to the thousands of @DisneyParks cast members who keep the magic alive every day!! (esp our MVP Jaime who always gives us the most unforgettable time THANK YOU) Experiencing my baby experience Disney is just heaven.”

The carousel included several sweet moments from the trip. One photo showed Gigi and Bella standing side by side as they gazed up during the “It’s a Small World” ride, while another captured Bella sitting on the ground taking a quick rest amid the day’s excitement.

Other images featured the playful atmosphere of the park, including a final snap of Gigi sharing a big hug with Mickey Mouse.

Gigi Hadid welcomed Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020, before the former couple split in 2021. She is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper, who shares 8-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with model Irina Shayk.