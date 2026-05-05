Gigi Hadid stuns in Risqué Miu Miu outfit in 'Met Gala 2026'

Gigi Hadid surprised fans with her unique dress at the Met Gala 2026. Hadid opted for an embellished gown with hotfix crystals, patchwork flames, and floral embroidery.

During the Met Gala in New York, her Custom Miu Miu dress was paired with Jessica McCormack Asymmetric Emerald Diamond Hoop Earrings and a 5.01ct Heart-Shaped Diamond Button Back Ring.

Hadid explained days before the Met, in an interview, “the patchwork really wasn’t sitting on my body the way that I anticipated from the sketch”. Hadid also noted, “I think the most special moments come when you have to rush it a little bit”. She also said, “I love how the body and the skin spoke through the material”.

“We all sat in a hotel room two days ago, literally, and Scotch taped the patches onto me in a way that felt celebratory,” she stated. “It’s built on the body. The body is the canvas.”