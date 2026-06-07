Gigi Hadid surprise debut in Mindy Kaling’s Hulu Series ‘Not suitable for work’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is stepping off the runway and onto the screen. The US-Dutch-Palestinian fashion icon makes her first scripted acting appearance in Mindy Kaling’s new Hulu comedy series _Not Suitable for Work_, delivering a surprise cameo that has fans and co-stars buzzing.

Who Does Gigi Hadid Play in Not Suitable for Work?

Hadid appears in episode three as Catherine, the outspoken girlfriend of investment banker Bill Gibson, played by Insecure star Jay Ellis. In her scene, Catherine storms into Bill’s Manhattan office after he forgets their anniversary — bringing high-fashion drama to the corporate world.

The role marks Hadid’s first on-screen scripted TV performance. While she previously worked with Kaling as a narrator for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, this is her first time acting in a series.

How Mindy Kaling Cast Gigi Hadid

Landing Hadid wasn’t a given, Kaling told People. “I knew she was funny. But I didn’t know if she wanted to do anything on screen,” Kaling said. “We just asked her, and the commitment was low, and she lives in New York, and we felt so lucky that she said yes.”

The show’s cast didn’t know about the cameo ahead of time. Ella Hunt, who plays corporate analyst AJ, told USA Today: “We have a bunch of really incredible guest appearances, but we weren’t really told in advance who they would be. In the case of Gigi, I turned up to work not knowing who was going to be playing this very fabulous character.”

What Is Not Suitable for Work About?

Premiering in June 2026 on Hulu, Not Suitable for Work follows five ambitious twenty-somethings navigating careers, friendships, and romance in New York City’s Murray Hill neighborhood. The comedy blends workplace chaos with millennial dating drama, and Kaling’s signature wit.

Gigi Hadid’s Busy 2026: From Met Gala to Hulu

Hadid’s cameo caps a packed year. The 31-year-old supermodel and mom walked the 2026 Met Gala, continues to front major fashion campaigns, and runs her cashmere label Guest in Residence.

While Hulu hasn’t confirmed if Catherine will return, Kaling hinted the door is open. “It was really great. I was thinking about how we could bring back that character,” she told People, suggesting Hadid’s acting run might not be one-and-done.

Why Gigi Hadid’s Cameo Matters

The appearance signals Hadid’s expanding presence beyond fashion. Known for her humor and social media savvy, she’s now testing scripted comedy — and winning over Kaling, one of TV’s top showrunners. For Not Suitable for Work, it’s a viral casting win that blends fashion star power with New York workplace satire.