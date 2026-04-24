Gigi Hadid marked her 31st birthday with a wave of love from family and friends, including a deeply personal tribute from her sister, Bella Hadid.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 23, Bella celebrated the occasion by sharing a carousel of intimate photos that offered fans a glimpse into their close sibling bond, along with rare moments featuring Gigi’s daughter, Khai.

Alongside the post, Bella wrote an emotional message praising Gigi’s strength, kindness and growth over the years. “Happy birthday to my best friend, my heart, my mentor, my sister, my happy place, forever and ever and ever,” she wrote, adding that she feels “blessed” to watch her sister navigate life with grace and wisdom.

She continued her tribute by expressing admiration for Gigi’s journey, calling her “beautiful, cool and incredible” and saying she is “the most proud” to be her sister. Bella ended the message with a heartfelt note, writing, “I love you so much it hurts, my sissy pants.!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The post also stood out for its rare inclusion of glimpses of Khai, offering a personal look into Gigi’s life as a mother, something the model typically keeps private.

The birthday tribute came shortly after another message from their mother, Yolanda Hadid, who also shared her own warm wishes for Gigi on her special day.