Gigi Hadid turns 31: Reveals insights from her big day

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday in the most adorable way. She posted an album of images on Instagram. She celebrated her 31st birthday on April 23.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images from her birthday. She also captioned her post with, “Every year Luckier! Thank you for all the wishes from near and far. I had my dream birthday brunch @ home and the sweetest week celebrating.”

The cake featured in the album had a sweet message written by her daughter, Khai, which said “Happy Birthday Mommy”. One commented, “How did Khai make that cake?” Hadid gave a cute response, “with her Oma !!!! 🥰”.

As Hadid just celebrated he milestone birthday, she also revealed what her “man” Bradley Cooper gave her. She posted a photo of a giant bouquet on her Stories earlier. Gigi gushed, “My man tho.”

Furthermore, the model also received tributes from her close ones, including sister Bella Hadid, who called Gigi her “mentor” in a sweet social media post.

“I am blessed to be your sister and to watch you navigate life most beautifully, which makes me most proud. I love you so much it hurts, my sissy pants. !!!!” Bella wrote.