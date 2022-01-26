Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik ‘getting along’ as co-parents post split

An insider further stated, “There is no custody battle going on right now — they’re just trying to work things out as co-parents” with a mention that the vocalist has proved to be ‘a responsible father to their little girl’.

Furthermore, Zayn is said to be working on himself. “There’s still a strong emotional connection between him and Gigi, but there are also lingering trust issues”, mentioned a source close to the couple, “He’d have to prove that he has fixed his anger problems and completely changed for Gigi to consider giving him another chance”.

Earlier this month, it was alleged that the duo has spent the past holidays at Aspen and are getting back together. As per the sources who witnessed the couple together in Aspen, “Zayn and Gigi are now friendly”.

“Gigi and Zayn are in Aspen and back together. Seen snowmobiling the other day”, revealed an onlooker. However, neither of the two have dropped any hint towards settlement.

The couple after being in a relationship for six years parted ways following Zayn’s argument with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, in October 2021.