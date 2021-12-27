Gigi shares a childhood snap with Bella

Gigi Hadid has shared a new childhood snap with sister, Bella to extend holiday cheer to her fans.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account on Christmas weekend to spread her wishes to fans.

She shared a special childhood snap with sister Bella on the photo and video sharing site, that sees the two having fun in one of the holiday seasons of earlier days.

She shared the snowy childhood picture on her Instagram stories that feature Bella rested in a pram as Gigi enjoys the snow on the ground, “Merry Christmas cc @bellahadid”, she wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

This is the first time, the model has shared any family picture on her social media ever since the split with Zayn Malik, in October this year.

The two broke up, after being in a relationship for six years, following Zayn’s argument with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. The former couple announced their breakup post the dispute, and as per the model, the duo is invested in co-parenting their daughter Khai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

It has been reported that the sisters’ duo has grown closer after the model’s breakup with the singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

As per the sources, “Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident. Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family”.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!