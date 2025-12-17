Gil Gerard, ‘Buck Rogers in the 25th Century’ star, dies at 82

Gil Gerard, the American actor best known for portraying the titular hero in the 1979 NBC sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has passed away at the age of 82 after a brief battle with cancer.

Gerard’s death was confirmed by his wife, Janet, in a heartfelt Facebook post Tuesday evening.

“Early this morning Gil – my soulmate – lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely,” he wrote.

Gerard also released his own statement on Facebook Tuesday night, which he asked his wife to share after he died.

The actor had also left a personal statement to be shared posthumously.

“My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfyinghe wrote.

Gil Gerard went on to write, “My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Born in 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Gerard began his career appearing in commercials and small roles on popular ’70s television shows before landing his breakout role as Captain William “Buck” Rogers.