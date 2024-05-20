Gilani to take charge as acting president during Zardari’s absence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will take charge as acting president during President Asif Ali Zardari’s visits to foreign countries, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in the absence of President Asif Ali Zardari from Pakistan will take charge of the post

According to the constitution, the chairman of the upper house takes charge as President of Pakistan in case of the president’s absence from the country, be it for any reason.

Similarly, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan will be taking charge as acting Chairman Senate during Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s unavailability.