Gilgit Baltistan CM Haji Gulbar demands share from NFC Award

GILGIT: Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan on Sunday demanded that the GB region should be made part of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference here, the chief minister said that the region should be allocated share in budget under the NFC Award.

Haji Gulbar also demanded financial agreements with the region as agreed with Azad Kashmir. “Gilgit Baltistan will not be required subsidy if the region will be allocated a sizable financial share from the NFC Award,” he said.

He said that the legislation being introduced for land reforms in the Gilgit Baltistan region.