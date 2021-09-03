Second draft of constitutional package for GB forwarded to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The second draft of the constitutional package for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region has been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem has forwarded the second draft of the constitutional package for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regional.

Farogh Naseem had chaired various sessions to finalise the GB’s constitutional package to mull over the recommendations of all stakeholders.

It is important to mention here that the federal government is making serious efforts for giving the Gilgit-Baltistan status of a province.

READ: GOVT DECIDES GRANTING PROVINCIAL STATUS TO GILGIT-BALTISTAN: PM

The constitutional package for GB has been finalised in line with the United Nations (UN) resolutions and international laws.

In July, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government had finalised the draft amendments for a series of legislation including the draft law for declaring Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) a province.

While taking practical steps for bringing legal reforms in different sections, the federal government had finalised draft laws for elections, accountability process, province status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and criminal laws.

READ: PTI FORMS ‘CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE’ OVER PM’S DIRECTIVES

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem prepared a draft law in light of the international regulations and the United Nations (UN) resolutions to grant province status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly had demanded an interim province status for the region from Pakistan’s federal government.

While passing a resolution by the regional legislature, an appropriate representation for the Gilgit Baltistan region had been demanded in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Senate and other federal institutions.

READ: FAWAD ASSURES OF PROVISION OF CONSTITUTIONAL, ADMINISTRATIVE RIGHTS TO GB

The assembly had also demanded in its resolution an interim province status for the region and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution to provide constitutional cover to it.

In the regional election held in November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the required number of seats in the assembly to form its government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government will immediately make progress on giving provincial status to the Gilgit-Baltistan region and the sense of deprivation of GB people will be removed by declaring it a province.