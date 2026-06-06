Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2026: Full Constituency List & Major Candidates Battleground
- By Shahmir Kazi -
- Jun 06, 2026
The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly general elections are taking place across 24 general constituencies, featuring 403 candidates from various mainstream and regional political parties, alongside a significant number of independents.
The election features a highly competitive battleground between Pakistan’s central parties—the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N], and PTI-backed independent candidates—alongside influential regional groups like the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Balawaristan National Front (BNF-Naji).
1. Complete List of Constituencies (By District)
The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 total seats, out of which 24 are general seats contested directly by the public. The remaining seats (6 women and 3 technocrats) are allocated via proportional representation based on the general seat counts.
|District
|Constituency Code
|Constituency Name
|Gilgit
|GBA-1
|Gilgit-I
|GBA-2
|Gilgit-II
|GBA-3
|Gilgit-III
|Nagar
|GBA-4
|Nagar-I
|GBA-5
|Nagar-II
|Hunza
|GBA-6
|Hunza
|Skardu
|GBA-7
|Skardu-I
|GBA-8
|Skardu-II
|GBA-9
|Skardu-III
|GBA-10
|Skardu-IV
|Kharmang
|GBA-11
|Kharmang
|Shigar
|GBA-12
|Shigar
|Astore
|GBA-13
|Astore-I
|GBA-14
|Astore-II
|Diamer
|GBA-15
|Diamer-I
|GBA-16
|Diamer-II
|GBA-17
|Diamer-III
|GBA-18
|Diamer-IV
|Ghizer
|GBA-19
|Ghizer-I
|GBA-20
|Ghizer-II
|GBA-21
|Ghizer-III
|Ghanche
|GBA-22
|Ghanche-I
|GBA-23
|Ghanche-II
|GBA-24
|Ghanche-III
Key Candidates & Crucial Electoral Battles
To secure a simple majority and independently form the regional government, a political party must hit the magic number of 17 seats. Given the diverse socio-political landscape of the territory, several key matchups are drawing intense scrutiny.
Gilgit Division: The Central Power Corridor
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GBA-1 (Gilgit-I): A premier battleground featuring Amjad Hussain Azar, the regional president of the PPP. Azar’s performance carries tremendous weight for the party’s overall standing in the Gilgit division, where he faces a tight challenge from the federal coalition-backed PML-N and an anti-incumbency push from youth-voted independent alignments.
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GBA-2 (Gilgit-II): This seat anchors the campaign of former Chief Minister and PML-N regional chief Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman. Rehman is banking heavily on his past infrastructure development record to ward off major pushes from the PPP and local independent blocs.
Baltistan Division: The Battle of Heavyweights
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GBA-7 (Skardu-I): A textbook clash of regional political titans. Veteran politician and the first-ever elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah (PPP), faces off in a high-stakes encounter heavily influenced by local community councils.
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GBA-8 (Skardu-II): Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, the former Speaker of the GB Assembly, leads the charge here. Operating as a prominent independent due to the technical landscape shifts governing the PTI ticket layout, Zaidi remains a highly influential grassroots figure against traditional party candidacies.
Nationalist & Tribal Strongholds
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GBA-20 (Ghizer-II): Historically independent-minded and detached from federal party waves, this seat centers on veteran nationalist leader Nawaz Khan Naji of the Balawaristan National Front (BNF-Naji). Naji’s deep-rooted localized influence makes him a distinct powerhouse in the Ghizer valley.
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Diamer & Astore (GBA-13 to GBA-18): These seats are heavily dictated by local tribal Jirgas (councils) and local alliances. The political footprints of the outgoing setup under Haji Gulbar Khan heavily impact voter splits here, running alongside strong traditional vote-banks held by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).
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Ghanche (GBA-22 to GBA-24): As the center of the Noorbakhshia community, mainstream parties rarely succeed here without community consensus. Political dynamics across these three constituencies rely on endorsements from local religious and social welfare councils.