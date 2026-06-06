The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly general elections are taking place across 24 general constituencies, featuring 403 candidates from various mainstream and regional political parties, alongside a significant number of independents.

The election features a highly competitive battleground between Pakistan’s central parties—the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N], and PTI-backed independent candidates—alongside influential regional groups like the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Balawaristan National Front (BNF-Naji).

1. Complete List of Constituencies (By District)

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 total seats, out of which 24 are general seats contested directly by the public. The remaining seats (6 women and 3 technocrats) are allocated via proportional representation based on the general seat counts.

District Constituency Code Constituency Name Gilgit GBA-1 Gilgit-I GBA-2 Gilgit-II GBA-3 Gilgit-III Nagar GBA-4 Nagar-I GBA-5 Nagar-II Hunza GBA-6 Hunza Skardu GBA-7 Skardu-I GBA-8 Skardu-II GBA-9 Skardu-III GBA-10 Skardu-IV Kharmang GBA-11 Kharmang Shigar GBA-12 Shigar Astore GBA-13 Astore-I GBA-14 Astore-II Diamer GBA-15 Diamer-I GBA-16 Diamer-II GBA-17 Diamer-III GBA-18 Diamer-IV Ghizer GBA-19 Ghizer-I GBA-20 Ghizer-II GBA-21 Ghizer-III Ghanche GBA-22 Ghanche-I GBA-23 Ghanche-II GBA-24 Ghanche-III

Key Candidates & Crucial Electoral Battles

To secure a simple majority and independently form the regional government, a political party must hit the magic number of 17 seats. Given the diverse socio-political landscape of the territory, several key matchups are drawing intense scrutiny.

Gilgit Division: The Central Power Corridor

GBA-1 (Gilgit-I): A premier battleground featuring Amjad Hussain Azar , the regional president of the PPP. Azar’s performance carries tremendous weight for the party’s overall standing in the Gilgit division, where he faces a tight challenge from the federal coalition-backed PML-N and an anti-incumbency push from youth-voted independent alignments.

GBA-2 (Gilgit-II): This seat anchors the campaign of former Chief Minister and PML-N regional chief Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman. Rehman is banking heavily on his past infrastructure development record to ward off major pushes from the PPP and local independent blocs.

Baltistan Division: The Battle of Heavyweights

GBA-7 (Skardu-I): A textbook clash of regional political titans. Veteran politician and the first-ever elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah (PPP) , faces off in a high-stakes encounter heavily influenced by local community councils.

GBA-8 (Skardu-II): Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, the former Speaker of the GB Assembly, leads the charge here. Operating as a prominent independent due to the technical landscape shifts governing the PTI ticket layout, Zaidi remains a highly influential grassroots figure against traditional party candidacies.

Nationalist & Tribal Strongholds