GILGIT: A total of 693 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Data shared by the commission’s media wing shows strong participation across all 24 constituencies, indicating a highly competitive political environment ahead of the polls.

Among the constituencies, Gilgit-2 recorded the highest number of candidates with 65 nominations, followed by Astore-2 with 57 candidates and Ghizer-2 with 42 candidates. In contrast, Diamer-4 saw the lowest number, with 12 candidates submitting nomination papers.

Other constituencies also witnessed notable participation, including Nagar-1, Hunza, and Skardu-1 with 38 candidates each, and Karmang with 39 candidates, reflecting widespread electoral interest across the region.

The Election Commission described the overall response as encouraging, highlighting active political engagement.

According to the election schedule, scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by April 28. Appeals regarding nomination papers will be decided by May 9, while candidates can withdraw their papers by May 11.

Election symbols will be allotted on May 12, and polling for all 24 constituencies will take place on June 7.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that all arrangements for the elections have been finalised, adding that a peaceful electoral process will be ensured with the cooperation of all relevant departments.

The elections were initially scheduled for January 24, 2026, but were later postponed due to harsh weather conditions in the region.