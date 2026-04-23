LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced its initial strategy for the upcoming general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, scheduled for 7 June.

A meeting of the 20-member electoral board of the IPP, chaired by party president Abdul Aleem Khan, approved candidates for nine of the 24 constituencies in the region as part of the first phase of announcements.

The names of Maulana Sultan Rais, Fatahullah Khan, Captain (r) Shafi Ullah Khan, Emaan Shah, and Raja Jalal Hussain were finalized.

Additionally, Shams-ul-Haq Lone, Haji Shah Baig, Haji Gulbar Khan, and Khan Akbar Khan have also been awarded party tickets.

The Party’s Election Board is expected to announce the remaining candidates for the other constituencies within the next few days. IPP President

Abdul Aleem Khan told the meeting that consultations were underway regarding a potential electoral alliance between the IPP and Islamic Tehreek Pakistan for the Gilgit-Baltistan polls.

He added that the party’s broader strategy would be shaped in response to moves by rival political groups.

The electoral board has also decided that the Party would soon nominate candidates for nine reserved seats allocated to women and technocrats.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is participating in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections strongly and effectively, adding that IPP Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senior leaders, and Party members will undertake an election tour of Gilgit-Baltistan next week.