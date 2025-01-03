Gilgit-Baltistan named among top 25 destinations to visit by CNN

Gilgit-Baltistan is considered a hidden gem and the most untapped region among the world’s top destinations.

CNN Travel has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations to visit in 2025, which includes Gilgit-Baltistan.

This stunning region in the Karakoram Mountains is a haven for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

CNN Travel in its article titled “Where to go in 2025: The best places to visit” curated a list of 25 destinations which are particularly worth visiting in 2025.

“Back in the 1970s, Pakistan was an adventure travel hot spot, its sublime mountain scenery a key stop on the “Hippie Trail” overland route from Europe to South Asia. Decades of political instability put an end to that, but those epic peaks haven’t gone anywhere”, CNN Travel said.

The article highlight “The Gilgit-Baltistan region in the Karokoram Mountains isn’t the easiest place to get to — flight schedules can be unreliable, roads can be blocked off seasonally — but it has more tantalizing peaks than a lemon meringue pie”.

The US broadcaster further stated “It’s home to five of the 14 “eight-thousander” peaks recognized as the world’s highest. That includes K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain but No. 1 in terms of difficulty and danger”, adding that in terms of tourism and infrastructure, hiking in this region makes the Himalayas look like a traipse in Central Park.

“Last year, Nepal banned solo hiking throughout that country, and this, too, is a place where going alone is not an option. It is, however, now accessible through trips organized by reputable global tour operators offering a 10-day, fully supported hike through the region known as “Little Tibet” starting at around $3,000”, CNN said.

CNN’s 2025 list also include Almaty in Kazakhstan, India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bolivia, Germany’s Chemnitz, Morocco’s Rabat, Vancouver Island in Canada, Turkiye’s Kaçkar Mountains, England’s footpaths, Eswatani and Mpumalanga province in South Africa.