Pakistan introducing reforms to promote tourism industry: PM

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government was introducing major reforms to promote the tourism industry and make the Pakistan a tourist destination.

“We have undertaken major reforms by adopting a tourist-friendly visa regime under which tourists from 126 countries can obtain fast-track visas without fee. I am confident that this decision will play a key role in in the promotion of the sector and open new avenues for socioeconomic development in Pakistan,” the prime minister said in a message on the World Tourism Day being observed on Friday (Sept 27).

He said,”Pakistan joins the global community to celebrate the World Tourism Day under the patronage of the United Nations Tourism Organization.”

“This year’s theme ‘Tourism and Peace’”, he said, truly reflected an important aspect of tourism. “Indeed tourism brings people together and plays a vital role as a catalyst for fostering peace, harmony, and empathy among nations and diverse cultures,” he added.

The prime minister highlighted that tourism had emerged as a dynamic sector in an increasingly multicultural world. The nations around the globe had benefitted from its vast potential to expand people-to-people contacts; remove misconceptions and stereotypes; promote a positive image through social interaction, build relations, and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

“Pakistan is home to ancient civilizations, including Mehrgarh, Mohenjo Daro, Harappa and Gandhara.”

“All this”, he said, “provides us a great opportunity for the development of tourism and linking it with the livelihoods development at the grassroots level even in the remotest of areas of Pakistan. The significant potential of tourism to drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote peace through cultural exchange could be realized through our joint efforts.”

He said the young generation could also play a key role in promoting the sector through innovative solutions and developing new business models.

“On its part, the government is promoting entrepreneurial initiatives in the industry, which, with its dense backward linkages, supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals more than any other industry.”

He also expressed his satisfaction that both the Federation and the provinces were taking commendable initiatives for promoting recreation, adventure, religious, heritage, sports, eco, wildlife and cultural tourism in all regions of Pakistan.