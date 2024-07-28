New visa policy to boost tourism, trade activities: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government had introduced significant visa reforms to facilitate foreign investors, business community, and tourists.

He said the step would help promoting tourism, boost foreign investment and increase trade activities in the country.

In a statement, the prime minister, terming the initiative a highly positive development, said the government had approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which will increase investment and business opportunities from these countries.

The businessmen, investors, and tourists of 126 countries will be issued visas within 24 hours through an online system, he said. Additionally, he said traders and tourists from these countries will be exempt from visa fees.

The visa policy reforms will make Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign individuals in terms of business and tourisms.

The prime minister highlighted that special arrangements had also been made for Sikh pilgrims having passports of a third county to obtain visas on arrival.

Electronic gates will be installed at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports to facilitate travelers.

A dashboard will be established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the implementation of the new visa regime, including visa-free entry, business visa list, and tourist visa on arrival, he added.

PM Shehbaz commended the performance of the Ministry of Interior, relevant ministries, and institutions in implementing the new visa regime.

Earlier on July 24, Pakistan approved the issuance of digital visas for citizens of 126 countries, allowing visa-free entry for business and tourism purposes.

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif okayed the decision that aims to promote investment and trade with friendly countries, enabling visa-free entry for investors and businessmen.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the establishment of special courts under the SECP Act 1997, the signing of an MoU between Pakistan and Denmark, and the increase in the number of members of the Privatization Commission Board.

While addressing the cabinet meeting the Prime Minister said the government is undertaking efforts to ensure ease of business in the country.

Citing a recent meeting amongst different ministries, he said they have agreed to a liberal visa regime to promote investment and tourism including religious tourism in the country. He said the visa regime will be presented in the cabinet for the approval.