Pakistan ‘approves’ visa free entry for 126 countries

Islamabad: Pakistan has approved the issuance of digital visas for citizens of 126 countries, allowing visa-free entry for business and tourism purposes, ARY News reported citing sources.

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif okayed the decision that aims to promote investment and trade with friendly countries, enabling visa-free entry for investors and businessmen.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the establishment of special courts under the SECP Act 1997, the signing of an MoU between Pakistan and Denmark, and the increase in the number of members of the Privatization Commission Board.

While addressing the cabinet meeting the Prime Minister said the government is undertaking efforts to ensure ease of business in the country.

Citing a recent meeting amongst different ministries, he said they have agreed to a liberal visa regime to promote investment and tourism including religious tourism in the country. He said the visa regime will be presented in the cabinet for the approval.

Sharing details of the new visa regime, the Prime Minister said it envisages major changes, including providing free visas to businessmen and tourists from one hundred and twenty-six countries.

He was confident that this policy will open Pakistan’s corridors for tourists and business community. He said the visa will also be provided in twenty-four hours through electronic travel authorization form.

The Prime Minister said e-gates will also be established at nine airports and Gwadar port. He said these e-gates will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports in the first phase.