Gilgit-Baltistan to turn into world winter sports destination: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed hope that Gilgit Baltistan would become a world winter sports destination.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared pictures of Skardu at night and girls playing ice hockey.

“Skardu at night and our girls playing ice hockey in GB. With an international airport now at Skardu, this area will InshaAllah become a world winter sports destination.”

Earlier in December, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the newly launched Skardu International Airport will boost mountain tourism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that Skardu Airport will take mountain tourism to a level where it will bring in foreign exchange for the country and raise the local community’s standard of living.

“Inaugurated Skardu international airport. InshaAllah, this will take mountain tourism to a level where it will bring in foreign exchange for the country & raise the local community’s standard of living,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the world’s highest-altitude Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road last year in December.

Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports. Its main runway is 12,000-feet long while the second runway 8,500-feet long.

