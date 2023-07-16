Gilgit: Passenger van hurtles into ditch, leaves six dead

GILGIT: A passenger van hurtled into a ditch leaving six people dead and 11 others injured at Thalechi area near here, citing rescue sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

There were four deaths and 12 persons injured in the initial report of the incident, however the death toll increased to five after an injured succumbed to injuries.

According to police four women and a child were killed in the deadly incident at Thalechi.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has expressed sorrow over the traffic accident and directed district administration, health department and Rescue 1122 for prompt rescue operation.

گلگت: تھلیچی کے مقام پر مسافر بس کو حادثہ، 4 جاں بحق، 15 زخمی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/ipYyuRHJXW — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 16, 2023

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has also expressed sorrow and condolence over loss of precious live in road mishap at Karakoram Highway. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

Last month, eight people, including two children, were killed and 17 others received injuries when a Datsun vehicle going to Chitral from Upper Dir plunged into a ravine.