Gill, Rahul tons power India to 368-3 in Afghanistan Test

Centuries by skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul led India to a commanding 368-3 on the first day of the one-off cricket Test against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Rahul made 100 off 165 balls and put on a second wicket partnership of 139 with Sai Sudharsan, who scored 81, after India elected to bat first in New Chandigarh.

Sudharsan and Rahul departed before Gill finished the day on 103 in an unbeaten stand of 121 with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was on 50 not out.

Gill reached his 11th Test ton with a single off Mohammad Saleem and raised his bat to acknowledge the applause of a sparse crowd at India’s newest Test venue.

Rahul registered his 12th Test hundred but was out the next ball when he attempted an expansive drive off pace bowler Ziaur Rahman only to be caught at short extra cover.

Gill kept up the pace after Rahul’s dismissal, hitting Saleem for two straight boundaries and ended the day with 11 fours and a six.

The left-handed Pant also took on the bowling attack when he hit three sixes in one over by spinner Abdul Malik before bringing up his 19th Test half-century.

Rahul earlier hit 11 fours in a composed knock as he and left-hander Sudharsan frustrated the Afghan opposition bowling on a hot and sunny day.

Saleem had Sudharsan caught behind for 81 after the number three registered his third Test half-century with a four.

Sudharsan was dropped on 20 and 59 but made the most of the reprieves, hitting 13 fours in 104 balls.

Rahul was almost caught behind off Ziaur on 16, but the umpire turned down the appeal and Afghanistan did not ask for a review.

Saleem removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 after the left-hander attempted a flick down the leg side only to be caught behind.

Debutant left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote nearly got a wicket in his first over after Sudharsan edged the ball to first slip but Rahmanullah Gurbaz dropped the catch.

India, ranked third in the world Test rankings, are looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to South Africa at home in November.

The match is not part of the World Test Championship cycle but is still an important game for Afghanistan, who played their first five-day game in India in 2018.