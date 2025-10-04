Gilmore Girls cast reunites to praise Lauren Graham

The Gilmore Girls cast got back together for the reunion in order to praise Lauren Graham at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

In this regard, she starred as beloved Lorelai Gilmore in the serial, as Alexis Bledel played mother to Rory Gilmore.

However, the serial had submitted massive successful milestones from 2000 to 2007, celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino hosted the ceremony as the 2,823rd on Hollywood Boulevard officially collected by Graham.

Moreover, Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) and Scott Patterson, who starred as Luke Danes, were also in attendance. As well, Matt Czuchry made his presence, accompanying dozens of producers and authors from the series.

“The mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory bond over everything they do and are essentially inseparable. Their lives depend on each other for the most part and, to some extent, on their close friends,” the show’s summary said.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez stated in a press release, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lauren Graham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her charm, wit, and talent have made her an icon for audiences worldwide, and her role on Gilmore Girls has left an indelible mark on television history."

