Gilmore Girls leaving Netflix after 12 years, but still streamable

Grab the coffee from the front of the store, Stars Hollow! Netflix announced on its official X account June 15 that seasons 1–7 of Gilmore Girls are being removed from U.S. Streaming on June 30, 2026. This marks a 12-year stint on Netflix, during which the beloved early 2000s dramedy surged in popularity.

The Netflix Exit: What’s leaving and when

Netflix’s official X account tweeted: “It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion. We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1–7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

All 7 seasons of the Amy Sherman-Palladino series have been streaming on the service since 2014. This added a new audience to the show, paving the way for a revival on Netflix in 2016, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

What’s NOT leaving Netflix

Netflix Original series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is not leaving the platform yet, but the four-episode revival is expected to be removed sometime later in November 2026.

Where to watch Gilmore Girls after June 30

Good news for fans: The original 7 seasons are still streamable in the U.S. On both Hulu and Disney+. Given that it’s a Warner Bros. Television production, just like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, industry watchers believe it might eventually be added to HBO Max. There’s no official word on this yet, however.

International Viewers: Will it be leaving everywhere?

Netflix stated that the series will remain on international platforms “for the foreseeable future,” but that the June 30 date only applies to U.S. Streaming. As such, the series will continue to stream on platforms like Netflix India, which hasn’t posted a “Leaving Soon” message.

Fan reaction and future Gilmore projects

Fans responded to the announcement on social media with dismay, noting that the removal notice did not allow for “enough warning for a rewatch.”

In 2025, Lauren Graham told The Hollywood Reporter that a Christmas-themed Gilmore Girls movie was plausible. Graham and Sherman-Palladino have also recently partnered to work on a book about the show, set to be released in 2025.