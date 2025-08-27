Giolito spoils Bradish return as Red Sox blank O's

Boston’s Lucas Giolito pitched eight shutout innings to upstage the return of a Baltimore Orioles pitcher as the visiting Red Sox won 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Story and David Hamilton both homered off Kyle Bradish, who pitched in the big leagues for the first time in more than a year.

The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games, including the second night in a row in this series. Hamilton finished with three runs batted in.

Giolito (9-2) held the Orioles to four hits while striking out eight and issuing his only walk with two outs in the eighth to Jackson Holliday. Giolito’s outing ended with him needing 11 pitches to strike out Jeremiah Jackson. He finished with 104 pitches.

Justin Wilson pitched the ninth to complete the shutout despite allowing two singles.

Bradish (0-1), who had Tommy John surgery in June 2024, struck out 10 batters without a walk in six innings. Two of the four hits he allowed were solo home runs.

Bradish retired 11 of the first 13 batters he faced, with the home runs the exceptions.

The Orioles have dropped five of six games in the homestand, which has two games remaining vs. the Red Sox. Baltimore won both games in a two-game set last week at Boston.

Roman Anthony, Hamilton and Story each had two hits for Boston. Baltimore’s Alex Jackson also contributed two hits.

Story led off the second with his 21st home run of the season, marking his 200th career long ball. The third inning began with Hamilton’s fourth homer.

An RBI fielder’s choice grounder from Carlos Narvaez in the eighth pushed the score to 3-0. Yaramil Hiraldo was charged with that run.

Hiraldo also was responsible for Boston’s two ninth-inning runs when Hamilton doubled off Yennier Cano.