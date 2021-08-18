Girl, 8, bitten by snake dies after being denied anti-venom shot in Sukkur

SUKKUR: An eight-year-old girl bitten by a poisonous snake died due to non-availability of an anti-venom vaccine in Sukkur on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

According to her family members, the victim was bitten by a poisonous snake. They took her to a nearby government health centre for an anti-venom shot but were informed that the health facility has run out of the vaccine.

READ: COURT SUMMONS HEALTH OFFICIALS AS MINOR DENIED SNAKE-BITE VACCINE DIED

The minor girl died while she was being shifted to a Mirpur Mathelo hospital for the purpose, the family said.

In March, a 10-year-old boy had died following a snake bite due to the unavailability of vaccine.